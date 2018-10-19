Downtown Perry will transform itself this weekend into a quaint little German village. Jimmy Faircloth's served as the town's mayor for nine years.

"We don't really have a fall festival-type thing other than the fair -- that's very big and we just finished that," he said.

Faircloth says they've got something on the books now with Oktoberfest and it pays homage to a big business in town.

"The Sandler Corporation, they make hygiene products and baffling materials for soundproofing and that kind of stuff here in the city of Perry, and it is a German company," he said with a smile.

The organizing crew got creative with the events for the day.

"We will have quite a few different events going on. One will be a sausage-eating contest -- Stripling sausage is providing," Faircloth explained. "And we will have a yodeling contest, so if you have any or don't have any inhibitions, come out and we will be glad to have you entered into the yodeling contest."

Over at Stripling's, Tina Ransom says they're getting ready to send over hundreds of pounds of sausage.

"We're going to grill the bratwurst and sell those, and we'll have the sausage-eating contest with the different sausages we smoke here, and we have the mild medium and the jalapeno and cheese," Ransom explained.

So all the fun gets going at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The yodeling contest happens at 3:30 p.m. and the sausage-eating contest is at 4 p.m.

