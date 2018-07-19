PERRY — The Perry Fire Department is getting ready to welcome three new trucks to their fleet.

Sergeant Patrick Watson has been a firefighter for half a decade and says he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I grew up, my parents were both firefighters, I grew up in the fire service, and I loved every part of it, seeing what my parents were doing," Watson said.

Watson says firefighting in Perry has always been fun for him, but Chief Lee Parker says he recently realized it was time for a change.

"Our equipment was aging, it had been several years before we got a new pumper or ladder truck, but we did get one new truck in 2014," Parker said.

Now the fire department has three new trucks, which Parker says cost Perry taxpayers close to $1 million out of the regular city budget.

Park says the three new trucks are going to help the department tremendously.

The new ladder truck has a 100 ft ladder, which can reach about seven stories. The three diesel trucks also get better gas mileage and the trucks can hold at least 100 gallons of water and include new safety features.

"Features like all the bells and whistles, where you can't move the vehicle if a compartment is open, things like that, that are going to keep us safe and the citizens safe," Parker said.

Watson says he knows everybody will benefit from the new trucks.

"Having a new fleet of trucks, we know is going to crank up every time we come out here, we know they are going to operate the way they are supposed to," Watson said.

So, to celebrate the Perry Fire department will wet down the new trucks Saturday, a tradition that dates back decades.

"They would push the buggy back into the fire station, after that they would wash the horses, lather them down, until their ready for the next call, so that's when they get the washing the trucks, drying them, and putting them down," Watson said.

The Perry Fire Department is inviting the community to the ceremony Saturday at 1207 Washington Street and everything starts at 10 a.m.

© 2018 WMAZ