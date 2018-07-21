The Perry Fire and Emergency held a push-in ceremony to welcome in the 3 new trucks to its fleet on Saturday.

These new trucks include a ladder truck, a mini pumper/rescue and a pumper truck costing the department right under a million dollars.

The department invited the community out to wet down the new trucks and push them into their new home at Perry Fire Station 1.

Fire Chief Lee Parker says their old trucks were in desperate need of getting replaced with one of the trucks being over 20 years old.

"The guys have a lot more pride when they are in a new piece of equipment and it's going to help us in making sure that we are making it to the calls every time," Parker said.

"Nothing's going to break down and we will be there more efficiently."

Parker says they are also planning on getting new pickup trucks, a battalion vehicle and a utility truck with their new budget

