City of Perry to offer American Sign Language classes this summer

ASL is a visual language. When people "sign", they use facial expressions, shape, placement and movement of hands to communicate.

According to the Communication Services for the Deaf, 98% of Deaf people do not receive education in sign language. As the language becomes more common among hearing and non-hearing, the City of Perry will offer a course this summer.

Jody Sublett was born hearing. When she was 11 months old, she lost the ability due to meningitis.

She learned to sign when she was 5, but at that time, she was signing English and ASL wasn't recognized as a language.

"I learned ASL in high school, and I picked up more ASL in college and have been just progressing since," Sublett signed to 13WMAZ.

"I guess you can say I started teaching at church basically, then I eventually started teaching after I graduated college,” Sublett signed.

She says she's seen more people using sign language in Central Georgia.

With many deaf people in the area, she'd like to see it taught in schools. With the City of Perry preparing to teach it this summer, she says these students will likely see plenty of benefits.



"If they go to the sign classes, it would benefit the hearing if they work at different places, meet people at the store -- they can communicate with them," Sublett signed. "But I'm warning you, if a Deaf person sees you sign, they're going to connect with you like a magnet."

Sedrick Swan with the City of Perry is helping put the courses together.



"[The] Mayor and council have expressed interest in showing that our programs and services are diverse, equitable, and inclusive," Swan said, "So we thought that learning and teaching American sign language would align with that vision."



Sublett gives this advice for those wanting to learn: interact with the Deaf.

"You have to push yourself. If you don’t interact, you're not going to keep up," she signed.

If classes sound like something you'd like to do, visit the City of Perry's website to sign up for their classes.