Perry wine-tasting event offers sipping and shopping

It featured 30 stops for people to try a variety of wines while also shopping downtown.

PERRY, Ga. — After a long week, do you ever just want to unwind... with a glass of wine? Folks in Perry got that chance Friday night.

The Main Street Promotions Committee and Downtown Merchants Council came together to host the Perry Downtown Wine Tasting event.

It featured 30 stops for people to try a variety of wines while also shopping downtown.

Vendor LeQuintiss Taylor says this is a low-key way for people to learn about wine and its benefits.