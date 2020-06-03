PERRY, Ga. — People in Perry can rest easy knowing the water they're drinking is safe and delicious, at least according to the Georgia Association of Water Professionals.

Water is a big part of your everyday life, and now, it's something the City of Perry can brag about.

"Absolutely, Perry has the best tasting tap water. I'll put my name on it. I do every month," said Travis Falcione, project manager for the city's wastewater plant.

The Georgia Association of Water Professionals agree. They say Perry has the best-tasting tap water in District 5, which includes 21 counties in the state.

They've taken that title two years in a row.

The Frank Satterfield Water Treatment Plant also won the George W. Burke, Jr. Facility Safety Award, which looks at the plants safety program and record.

Only one plant in Georgia receives that award each year.

They also won Outstanding Wastewater Collection System Excellence Platinum Award.

Auditors review the procedures to make sure the wastewater is being collected and managed correctly. They've received that for the last eight years.

"It means a lot. It means the people we've put in place to do their specific jobs and in their roles, they're going above and beyond what's expected of them," said Falcione.

He's managed the plant owned by ESG Operations for the last 10 years. He was originally hired to cut the grass.

Now, he said keeping the plant running is a full-time job.

The water from the entire city flows in and the first step is taking all of the inorganic things out of the water like sticks and rocks.

Then, it's pumped to a basin where microorganisms decompose and break down the waste.

The water then moves into the clarifiers, where the solids are separated from the clear water.

The last step is to disinfect the water before it flows out into the creek.

Some people in Perry said knowing the water is so clean gives them peace of mind, and it tastes great.

"I love the water here in Perry. It’s awesome, it really is. It’s flavorless, it’s clear it’s just really good stuff. We’ve even made soap with it," said Michelle Rhoades who owns Mossy Creek Natural in downtown Perry.

"I think it's comforting to know that what we are putting into our bodies every day is safe," said Caroline Rowland.

Lynn McKinley agrees with Rowland and Rhoades.

"I think Perry's water is better than any bottled water I've ever had," she said.

Falcione said they test the water every day at the beginning and the end of the process to make sure people in Perry are getting the very best.

