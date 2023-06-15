'I was ecstatic': Perry woman earns Georgia Bass Slam title and bragging rights

Marion Baker didn't have a big boat to achieve the feat, just a sporting drive and a love of scaled critters to make it all work.

PERRY, Ga. — If you love to fish, you may want to go after the Georgia Bass Slam title.

Marion Baker says she's fished since she could walk.

Couple that love of casting with a job at the Go Fish Center in Perry and you can see Baker practically had to go after the Bass Slam title.

"It forced me to travel to places I normally wouldn't have visited -- different state parks, different fishing areas," she recalled.

You will cover some ground looking for five of the 10 species of bass that swim in Georgia waters over the course of a calendar year.

Baker threw her bait off the bank to bring in her quota, and it gets more incredible.

"Actually caught the first three species on the exact same lure on the exact same day," she said with a big grin.

Then, another unlikely turn of events happened.

Spring and fall are when a lot of folks go after bass because the bite isn't as good in the winter.

"On December 17 is when I caught that Suwanee Bass, so right at the end -- the deadline is December 3. I was ecstatic. I couldn't even try to hide it on my face if I tried," she said.

Marion is in a special class -- not only did she get the Bass Slam, but since this began, over 200 people have gotten the title but only five percent of them are women.

To school other fisherman for this honor, she used an open-faced reel and a simple set up to lure them in.

"A senko worm, a Texas rig," Baker boasted.

The title comes with prizes. In Marion's case, it's a little bit of a fishy situation.

"Two free passes to the Go Fish Center," she said ironically.

She did hook some fame across the state and some cool stickers. Marion figures the stickers are like her trophies, so forget putting them on a car.

"They're in a very safe place right in my nightstand, is where I keep them," Baker said.

Keep in mind, Marion didn't have a big boat to do all of this, just skill, a sporting drive, and a love of scaled critters to make it all work.

Now, it's your turn.

Remember, to fish any of Georgia's waterways, you do need a fishing license.