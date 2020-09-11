Perry women form service league to help other Central Georgia women

The women say one of their priorities is to help Abba House, a shelter that helps women who have survived abuse and don't have support

PERRY, Ga. — Four women in Perry are partnering up with a woman’s shelter to give back to their community.

Elizabeth Carter with the Abba House Middle Georgia in Perry says the partnership will increase funding and bring in more women. Right now, 15 people live there, but they can house 32.

“If we had more help, we would have more women here, but we don’t have the financial means to support that,” she said.

Carter is now the catering coordinator, though she once lived at the Abba House. The shelter helps women who have survived physical or mental abuse and don’t have support. They may also bring their children with them.

“God radically changed my life through this program. That’s why I decided to stay and help other women,” said Carter.

Aside from housing, Abba House offers classes in life skills to help the women get back on their feet.

“So that’s where the women’s league comes in, they’re going to help us raise money so that women and children can come here. 93% of the women in our program are here on scholarship,” said Carter.

Four moms are behind the new women’s league in Perry. Their passion is to get more women to join and help give back to the community.

“It’s an organization of women committing to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities,” said Jennifer Wenkel.

They say their number one priority is to help Abba House.

“We feel that if we really focus on helping these women and their children [that] it will help strengthen our community and the future generation as a whole,” said Katie Pitts.

If you’re interested in joining the Perry branch of the Junior Service League, you can reach them at JSLPerryGA@gmail.com