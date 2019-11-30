PERRY, Ga. — A Zaxby's in Perry is collecting socks for the homeless in honor of Sam Poss on Saturday.

According to a release, the fast food restaurant is helping out with "Sam's Challenge" by collecting donated socks to help homeless people around central Georgia.

When Sam was killed three years ago, his family started a scholarship for Perry High School band students, but this year, they are doing something different.

Sam Poss’ mother, Nicole, started the sock drive earlier this month.

You might be wondering, "why socks?"

"Sam always wore mismatched socks. That’s just kind of the way we’ve chosen to kind of keep this going a little bit is to do socks," Nicole said.

She said socks are also the most requested item at homeless shelters.

RELATED: Sam Poss' family keeping his memory alive with sock fundraiser

The Zaxby's located at 1425 Sam Nunn Boulevard is collecting socks all day on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The restaurant is giving away one free cookie with each new pair of socks brought in and donated.

Nicole has a goal of collecting 5,000 socks by the end of the month.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

'They killed a friend without mercy:' Father of murdered Perry teen speaks out

'We live our lives like Sam would want us to': Poss family speaks after trials

Convicted killer of Perry teen Sam Poss appeals life sentence at Georgia Supreme Court

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.