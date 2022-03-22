'A great blessing for us': Houston County nonprofit moves into new building to serve more families

A nonprofit that shut down donated the building, along with gym equipment, computers, and furniture.

PERRY, Ga. — A Houston County nonprofit that helps homeless families has a new home.

We went to Houston County to show you their new building and tell you how they serve people in need.

There are several units, all of which are spaces for Houston County families with children who are currently displaced, looking for help to get back on their feet.

Some might say "Every child deserves a home."

"Oftentimes, people think homelessness does not exist here in Houston County, but it does and it's growing," Rosser said.

The Family Promise of Greater Houston County is here to help. That's what their executive director Nicole Rosser says.

"This is for housing for families that have been temporarily displaced. It may be because of a divorce, loss of a job, medical issues, things like that," Rosser said.

"They come from some pretty bad conditions sometimes, and to show them love and to see them open up to you and want to be friends with you -- even today, there were some kids in the program early on, and they yell, 'Mr. Ronnie, Mr. Ronnie,' which makes you feel good that you may have an influence on some of them," Board President Ronnie Shivers said.

Since 2013, families stayed at various churches. Now they have these units for stable, temporary housing, according to Shivers.

"With the families being in a stable environment, it makes them feel more comfortable and like they belong instead of moving all the time," Shivers said. "This will give us the opportunity to serve a lot of people in this area, where we were a little bit limited before, so it was a great blessing for us to be contacted by them and chosen by them.

"They just have all the space that they need to have, and it just creates an environment where they can heal and grow and focus on their goals," Rosser said.

Families can stay here for up to 90 days, but if needed, Family Promise of Greater Houston County will help connect them to a transition home.

Even though churches aren't helping with housing anymore, they are still helping donate food.

If you want to support them, you can attend their ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., March 29 at 2097 U.S. Highway 41S in Perry.

Rosser and Shivers thank the many churches and volunteers that have helped Family Promise transition into their new home.