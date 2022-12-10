'I like having input:' Georgia National Fair attendees participate in the 13WMAZ Listening Lab

Fair goers filled out dozens of surveys, leaving comments involving everything from immigration to education to healthcare.

PERRY, Ga. — 13WMAZ heard your voice at the Georgia National Fair on Wednesday.

Most fair goers seemed to just want someone to listen.

Hundreds walked the paths of the Georgia National Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.

“We come at least once a year. This time we came twice, because you miss things. You can’t take it all in," Peters said.

This second trip Judy Peters stumbled upon the 13WMAZ Listening Lab.

“I was very interested to see what kind of questions you all were going to be asking us and how I could respond," Peters said.

We wanted to know what issues are most important to you.

Looking at the list, Peters checked a few issues, including education.

“I like having input," Peters said.

Input Linda Gove and Frank Lester also happy to give.

"I marked the things that are important to me are do away with racial tension. I marked I was concerned with homelessness," Gove said.

“If you come out and vote. It’ll make a change, eventually we will make a change," Lester said.

Adrianus Leeuwen also stopped by to have his voice heard.

He is from Holland.

He’s going through the immigration process right now.

“Even though I am not allowed to vote yet, I hope I will be able to vote soon enough. Government people will get to know this, read this; and then maybe, just maybe they will change a little bit of what’s going on in this country," Leeuwen said.

“We have an opportunity to come out and express ourselves without being normally in a public arena. You get to make your comments known and your concerns and then submit it and then hopefully someone will listen," Peters said.

Some of you also said you were concerned about good-paying jobs and internet access.

We do want to hear from you.

If you missed this listening lab session, no worries!

13WMAZ has two more events to meet you and hear your concerns.

The next one is on October 19th at Georgia College and State University in the quad.

It's from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The final one is at the Dublin Civitan Fair -- from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.on October 27th.