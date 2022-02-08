"A better space to serve the citizens of Houston County' $21M Houston County State Court is almost finished

The Houston County Board of Commissioners also welcomed Robins Air Force Base's newest leader Brigadier General Jon Eberlan.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — From Warner Robins to Perry--- the Houston County State Court Building construction is almost finished.

Structures are finished, and now they are working on the final touches.

For the first time, County Chairman-Elect Dan Perdue shows you where your 20-18 SPLOST funds went.

"It's exciting. It means we are getting close to a finish date," Perdue said.

"So now, our sheriff deputies will not have to transport prisoners between the jail and state court. That's important because it takes time every day," Perdue said.

County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker said by consolidating the court into one location; the county also eliminates confusion for jurors.

"There's a lot of confusion now with jury summons. Jurors will go to the wrong facility because they don't know the difference between the state court and the superior court," Stalnaker said. "Then they will have to be directed to go to one end of the county to the other. Now, they will come to the same location,"

The addition adds more than 40,000 square feet, costing about $21 million.

The new space will include: two floors, two new state courtrooms, holding cells, a prison transport tunnel, offices, and more.

"With the growth of the county, we are going to new some additional courtrooms, and that will be a huge benefit," Stalnaker said.

"It'll be good to have all of Houston County's court resources consolidated under one roof. We're only a few months away. We are excited about having a better space to serve the citizens of Houston County," Perdue said.

The goal is to open this addition to the public by next year.

Stalnaker said they'll be re-purposing the existing Warner Robins State Court Building for the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Tax Commissioners Office.

Before the tour of the new state court addition, the Houston County Board of Commissioners welcomed Robins Air Force Base's newest leader--- Brigadier General Jon Eberlan.

Eberlan is taking over for Brigadier General Jennifer Hammerstedt.

General Eberlan grew up in Jasper, Texas.

He enlisted in the Air Force in 1990 and used to work at the Pentagon.

Eberlan also has depot experience from Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

"If someone had told me 32 years ago where I would be and what I would be doing today, there's absolutely no way I would've believed them," Eberlan said.

Tuesday morning, he shared why he continues to serve in the military and the Board of Commission recognized him and his wife for their sacrifice.

"This year makes 80 years of this complex sustaining our warfighter and protecting nation's national security interest. Needless to say, I am extremely proud, humbled, and honored of the opportunity to serve this outstanding organization with a proven track record of excellence," Eberlan said.