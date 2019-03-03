PERRY, Ga. — On Saturday, aircraft enthusiasts across Central Georgia had the opportunity to see some cool models on display.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry hosted the Southeastern Model Show over the weekend where people showed off their remote control planes and plane models.

The President of the Georgia Aircraft Modelers Association, Jim Parker, says the event continues to attract more people every year.

"It started off as a small auction then with a few people... it grew from there each year," said Parker. "They moved into the rec center in Warner Robins, outgrew that, then moved into the armory here in Perry, outgrew that, then they came here to the fairgrounds."

The show wrapped up around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

