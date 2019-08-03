PERRY, Ga. — If you like cool 3D art on your wall but you've always been a little intimidated about building stuff yourself, Hammer & Stain is the place for you.

They have their grand opening Saturday and as you'll see, it's a hands-on place to have some DIY fun.

RELATED: Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale coming up this weekend

Jessica Hunt and her business partner Paige Deen took their love of art to the next level when they opened Hammer & Stain in Perry.

"It's not just coming in and painting a ceramic, it's more than that, it's more than even painting and staining because that's the easy part. What we like to do is put those power tools in your hands, especially women," Deen said.

First, you pick a design off their website, and then you build and paint your wall art.

Now, this is hard to believe, but you may not find what you like on the website and you might like your own photos. You can bring in a photo of anything you'd like, then they put that on a stencil and then it goes on the wood.

"My favorite one is the peach one. It's my favorite design because I actually drew it and wrote it and it's truly a custom sign because we're the only ones to have it," Deen said with a smile.

RELATED: Perry's new 'Your Perry' app connects civilians to city leaders

The prices range from $35-70 dollars for the wall hangings. They have even bigger goals down the road.

"We hope to do some cornhole boards this summer," Hunt said. "We want to do some sofa tables, some coffee tables as well and those will range up in hundreds."

Hammer & Stain is located at 277 Perry Parkway in the Publix shopping center. Saturday's grand opening runs from 2-4 p.m.

You can come in, take a look around, and paint your own spring signs and bunnies for Easter.