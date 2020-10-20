Schultze's Old Fashioned Soda Shop is showing their Perry pride with a new mural

MACON, Ga. — After months of planning and painting, Scultze's Old Fashioned Soda Shop has unveiled a new mural that celebrates the city of Perry.

Since March, owner Eric Schultze and graphic designer Aaron Munn have worked together to find the perfect way to combine their love of art and Perry.

Munn put his finishing touches on the mural Sunday night.

"It's been a good long process, but it's well worth it," says Schultze. "It looks amazing. It's something that when I opened up a business that I knew I wanted to do."

The postcard-style mural features some of Perry's sites like The New Perry Hotel and Georgia National Fairgrounds or signatures like hot air balloons and dogwood flowers.

"Having something that the whole city can enjoy, that the whole city can identify with, not just the older citizens but also the newer citizens that are coming up," says Munn. "When you see growth like that, that's just special."

Munn has been painting for almost ten years, while also teaching graphic design at Houston County High School.

He hopes that sharing his art will help inspire others to be creative too.

"Art really does contribute to a space," says Munn. "Being able to put a stamp somewhere, saying you did something that can be there for years to come, that's pretty special."

Schultze says that members of the community already love the mural and are using the dogwood flower backdrop for photos.

"I'm hoping Perry residents get out of it a great sense of community," says Schultze. "It brings art and color to downtown Perry which is what I was hoping... I'm really thrilled that the community enjoys it."