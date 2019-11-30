PERRY, Ga. — The Black Friday madness is over, but Saturday brought a new round of shoppers.

Stores in Perry opened their doors bright and early for Small Business Saturday.

"We had people lined up about an hour before we opened up," Dianna Hall, owner of Village Boutique, said.

She says that flow of customers did not slow down.

"The door has been steady opening and closing since we've been here," Hall said.

Hall says when you shop small, you are supporting a dream.



"We get to live out doing what we've always wanted to do, we get to have a small business, and we get to make friends out of our customers and family out of our friends," Hall said.

Michelle Rhoades owns Mossy Creek Natural right across the street.

She said it is nice that small stores get a shopping day all to themselves.

"It's kind of good that we're not directly competing and we have our own day because then you can kind of separate the two," Rhoades said.

Rhoades said she thinks one of the coolest things about small businesses in Perry is that many of them are owned by women.

"We're the soccer moms, we're the, you know, girl scout leaders, but we're part of this community," Rhoades said.



Both Hall and Rhoades agree, shopping small is an experience you don't get at a big box store.

"We create an experience and the experience is what people come back for," Rhoades said. "With us, they are getting a product that is hand made that is made in Perry and there's a certain level of when a person comes in that they feel that community spirit."

She says Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year for her and for a lot of the locally owned stores in downtown Perry.

