PERRY, Ga. — Several fall events across Central Georgia have been cancelled in anticipation for Tropical Storm Nestor, but one Perry tradition is holding out despite the bad weather.

The 2nd annual Perry Oktoberfest was originally planned to take over downtown Perry.

With the threat of a stormy Saturday, the City of Perry decided to move the event indoors to the James E. Worrall Community Center in Rozar Park.

"We'll just have a fun time trying to ride out the weather together," says special events coordinator Anya Turpin.

The festival will bring the Bavarian spirit with live polka music, beer, brats, and pretzels. There will also be dancing and activities for all ages.

Central Georgians will be able to compete in the Barks in Bavaria pet costume contest and Stripling's Sausage Eating Contest.

"It's opened my eyes to how diverse Middle Georgia is," says Turpin. "There's a lot of people here who have either lived in Germany or have roots in Germany... it's been really cool to try to bring a small portion of that to Perry."

Perry Oktoberfest is free to all and will last from 5-9 p.m. You can find the James E. Worrall Community Center at 1060 Keith Drive.

