Perry's annual Buzzard Drop to return to ring in 2022

Celebrate with UGA football, food trucks and Bob the Buzzard.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry’s annual Buzzard Drop will return to ring in the new year downtown.

According to a release, the event will begin at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by ESG Operations, Inc.

The City is inviting everyone to come enjoy activities together.

Here are a few things that will be happening:

16-foot screen streaming the Georgia vs. Michigan football playoff game will be available on Ball Street

Take home a free, custom print from the courtesy photo booth to commemorate this year’s Buzzard Drop event

The event will continue the tradition of the Kiddie Countdown for those who want to celebrate ringing in the new year a little early. Participants will enjoy confetti poppers, a balloon artist, meet Bob the Buzzard and more at 8 p.m.

The Macon Sound will start off the evening and play through 9 p.m. when DJ Mixmaster T will take the stage to play

The Perry Police Department will operate a courtesy shuttle for those who live within Perry’s city limits. Rides begin at 9 p.m. through 12:30 a.m. the night of the event. Pickup will be on Jernigan Street.

Blankets and bag chairs are encouraged.