PERRY, Ga. — Downtown Perry may be practically empty with stores closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the store windows are full of hope.

The Perry Chamber offered to paint the motto "Perry's Got Heart" at businesses around town, and President Ellen Palmer says the response was incredible.

"We wanted to show that are businesses are supporting each other, supporting the community," she says.

She says they've painted more than 65 businesses so far with several other stores on a waiting list.

Palmer says the saying started from a Facebook group created to share information during the COVID-19 outbreak, but it grew into much more than that.

"It's a tough time right now, and it just makes you have hope and feel that love and support that we have in this community."

Palmer says the chamber is also selling 'Perry's Got Heart' shirts, with the money going toward a grant for local businesses.

She says the chamber will announce more details about the grant and how to apply in May.

