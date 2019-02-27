PERRY, Ga. —

Perry Spokeswoman Ellen Palmer says all it takes is an email address and password to be connected to the city government and service departments,

but you need the new "Your Perry" app.



"If you see a pothole, or a street sign is down in your neighborhood or if it needs to be repaired, even if you need a trash can to be replaced, any of those kinds of requests you can do through this mobile app," Palmer said.



So if you wanted to report a pothole, you'd simply open the app, take a picture of it, type in the location, and hit the submit button.

"We will receive it here internally, and then the hope is that the service delivery will be quicker, You'll get status updates on the request, you'll also get updates on the person working it," Palmer said.



You can even pay your parking tickets and stay up to date on events in the city.

22-year-old Emma Clavier thinks it's much more convenient.



"I don't like calling up offices. I think it'll be much easier to just open my phone, take a picture of a pothole," Clavier said.

Clavier says with the use of so many apps nowadays, it's a good way to keep the community engaged with city leaders.



"Overall, I think it'll help, especially a city like Perry -- we are very progressive. I think it'll help move things forward," Clavier said.



Palmer says it took a year to create the app, but now you can download it for free on your phone's app store.



