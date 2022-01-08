Man in custody after he barricaded himself inside car dealership, police said

Officers chased the man who went into the service bay of the dealership. He then went into an empty room and barricaded himself.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says a man who barricaded himself inside a car dealership on the northwest side is in custody.

The incident happened at a car dealership in the 4800 block of NW Loop 410.

Police said the man, who is 34-years-old, ran into the building with a gun. They said it started as a traffic stop for "some sort of violation" around 11:45 a.m. The attempted traffic stop was made near Loop 410. When the car stopped, the man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, ran off.

Officers chased the man who went into the service bay of the dealership. He then went into an empty room and barricaded himself.

Hostage negotiators came to the scene, as well as SWAT and mental health units in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

No shots were fired, according to police. The reasoning behind the initial traffic stop is unclear at this time.

SAPD said a woman who is related to the man passed out, but no injuries have been reported. Authorities said family and friends were called for "support of the person....family members are very key," police said.