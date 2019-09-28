MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting on Ibex Street in Macon Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call about a person shot just after 5 p.m.

When they got there, they found 62-year-old Willie Green Smith, Jr. shot in the head.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested 57-year-old Michael Wayne Williams for the shooting.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office

A news release from the office says Smith and Williams got into an argument that led to the shooting.

Williams is charged with murder, and he does not have a bond set.

