MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting on Ibex Street in Macon Saturday afternoon.
Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call about a person shot just after 5 p.m.
When they got there, they found 62-year-old Willie Green Smith, Jr. shot in the head.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested 57-year-old Michael Wayne Williams for the shooting.
A news release from the office says Smith and Williams got into an argument that led to the shooting.
Williams is charged with murder, and he does not have a bond set.
