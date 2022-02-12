Person dead after car struck a tree in Macon

According to a press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 5 p.m. on the 8100 black of Koxville Road.

MACON, Ga. — A person is dead after a traffic collision on Knoxville Road on Saturday.

According to a press release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 5 p.m. on the 8100 black of Koxville Road.

A car was traveling south on Knoxville Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to Atrium Navicent Health and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

No one else was injured in the collision.

The person's next of kin have not been notified.