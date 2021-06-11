Man dead after single-car accident in Lizella

50-year-old Bobby Mullis was pronounced dead around 9 p.m. Friday.

LIZELLA, Ga. — A man is dead following a car accident Thursday night in Lizella.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Hamlin Road.

A truck driven by 50-year-old Bobby Mullis, was driving south when it went off the roadway and hit a tree. Mullis was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent for treatment, but was pronounced dead around 9 p.m.

No one else was injured in the accident. Next of kin has been notified.