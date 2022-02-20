Accidents snarl traffic across Central Georgia

Here is what we know.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Accidents across Central Georgia have traffic backed up on Sunday.

According to a tweet by GDOT, in Peach County an accident on I-75 north before mile marker 153 has all lanes blocked.

They say someone was ejected from the vehicle in the accident.

According to another tweet by GDOT, an accident on State Highway 11 and Pio Nono avenue has all lanes blocked and power lines down.

There are no injuries reported in that incident.

There was no time available for when the roads would be cleared.13WMAZ will have more as it becomes available.