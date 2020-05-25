MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car Monday morning.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said it happened around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 42.

No other information was released such as the person's identity or the driver or drivers involved.

It's still an active investigation, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

