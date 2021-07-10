Person in custody after police chase ends in wreck near Veterans High School in Kathleen

The school was put on lockdown.

KATHLEEN, Ga. — A police chase ended in a wreck near Veterans High School in Houston County on Thursday morning.

Director of Community & School Affairs Jennifer Jones says the high school went on Code Yellow lockdown, but that there was no danger to students.

Jones says the lockdown was just a precaution.

A Code Yellow alert means there is no immediate danger within the building or on the campus, but a situation has arisen requiring all students and all staff to stay in the classrooms.

A person is in custody, according to Jones.