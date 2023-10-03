Warner Robins woman in critical condition after colliding with log truck and hitting tree in Macon

There was also a newborn infant in the car at the time of the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A person is injured after their car was hit by a logging truck on Monday in Macon, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened on Broadway near Guy Paine Road just before noon.

A 28-year-old Warner Robins woman was driving a Honda Accord north on Broadway alongside a logging truck, the release says.

When the logging truck was turning onto Guy Paine Road, it crashed into the Honda. The Honda then went off the road and hit a tree and a parked Bibb Sheriff's Office patrol car.

The driver of the logging truck did not stop.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and is in critical condition. There was also a newborn infant in the car at the time of the crash. The infant is in stable condition.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The traffic collision is currently under investigation. Anyone with information about this collision is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.