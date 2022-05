Coroner Leon Jones says the fatality is the result of an accident involving a forklift and a gun safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A person is dead after a workplace accident at a south Bibb distribution center.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, it happened Thursday morning around 10 a.m. at the Tractor Supply Distribution Center on Tractor Drive.

He says the fatality is the result of an accident involving a forklift and a gun safe.

The coroner’s office is at the scene now and this story will be updated as we learn more.