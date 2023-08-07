Paw-sitively cute pets: Adoption event kicks off at Carolyn Crayton Park

Folks could come out to the park and meet some adoptable mid-size dogs, shown off by All About Animals.

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Carolyn Crayton Park on Saturday had the chance to meet some Paw-sitively cute dogs up for adoption.

It was put on by the group All About Animals, which rescues pets around the Macon area and helps them find forever homes.

They brought several of their medium to larger sized dogs out to the park to play with visitors and have a fun day in the sun!

Some of the dogs included Kiefer, Lydia, and Allie, who were all on their best behavior.

They also had a few cats as well, and all the animals were fully vetted and most had all their shots already.

Applications and adoption contracts were ready to go and folks could go home with a new pet for a lowered fee of $200.

The normal fee is $250, and they are still offering the discount if you adopt one of their animals by the end of the weekend.

There was also lots of merch at the event, so if you still wanted to support the organization without getting a pet you could go home with a colorful t shirt!

They had lots of drinks and snacks, and Bonefish Grill was even there with bites to eat and goody bags.

Lisa Goss has been a part of many animals' lives that come through the shelter since she's volunteered there for about 18 years now.



"We save dogs & cats from local animal controls here, and they live with us at the rescue until they find a forever home, so it's very important to bring awareness to our shelter and bring awareness to the numerous homeless dogs and cats in our middle Georgia area," she said.