13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Bella

Bella is available for adoption at All About Animals rescue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Every Saturday morning on 13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

Bella is around 3-years-old. Lisa Goss with All About Animals in Macon says they believe Bella is a chihuahua, dachshund, and husky mix, though she is small.

She weighs around 25-30 pounds and is full grown. Her previous owner passed away and they picked up Bella from the pound.

What kind of home would she do best in?

"Bella would do great in a home with someone who wants a calm dog who likes to chill. She doesn't require a large amount of exercise, so short walks will suit her fine. She is dog-friendly, but prefers calm dogs, so probably no puppies. Bella can be cat tested upon request. She is also child-friendly, but would do well with older children," said Goss.

What if you want to adopt her?

"Bella's adoption fee is $200, which covers the cost of spaying her, vaccinations, and rabies shots. The best way to reach us is to send us a message on Facebook. Our page is at All About Animals," said Goss.