13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Chicken Nugget

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

Anastasia aka Chicken Nugget is a 45 pound pit bull terrier mix.

She's a sweet pup around 4-5 years old and is both potty and crate trained.

She was a stray found in Dublin, Georgia. Chicken Nugget was full of milk but her puppies could not be located and no owners were found when she was turned over Furever After Rescue in Macon.

Since being found she is spayed, up to date on all vaccinations, heartworm negative, and microchipped.

She would do well in a "furever" home where she is the only pet as she is still working on her socialization with other animals. She is is great with children but is full of energy and may knock down small toddlers.

However, she is very friendly and great with all people.

She walks well on a leash but does better with a prong collar as she tends to pull on a regular leash.

If you would like to take Chicken Nugget home her adoption fee is $150 which covers her spay surgery, up to date on vaccinations, flea/tick/parasite free, and a microchip.

If someone is interested in adopting, they can submit an application on Furever After Rescue's website.