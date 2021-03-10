13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Colby

Colby is a 9-month-old mixed breed dog who loves to give plenty of kisses.

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

Colby is a 9-month-old mixed breed dog who loves to give plenty of kisses.

He is 50 pounds, nurtured and vaccinated.

"He has never met at stranger. As you can see he loves absolutely everybody," volunteer with All About Animals Katy said.

Colby is very playful and would do well in an athletic household who could take him on plenty of walks.

He would be best in a home with older kids because he has so much energy.

Colby does well with other dogs and is great in the car.

If you would like to take Colby home with you, his adoption fee is $200.

For more information about Colby and about other dogs check out the All About Animals website.