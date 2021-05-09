13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Sunshine

Sunshine is a 3-year-old terrier mix

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

Sunshine is a 3-year-old terrier mix. Katy from All About Animals Macon says that she's good with kids and other dogs.

"She's very, very friendly," Katy said.

She would do great in a home where the family is very active and likes to go out for walks.

She's also very good on car rides.

"Oh my goodness, I've never seen a dog so excited to get in the car. She was so happy. She loved it," Katy said.

Sunshine has been spayed and vaccinated.

You can be her "fur"ever home by contacting All About Animals Macon on their Facebook Page.

Her adoption fee is $200.