13WMAZ Pet of the Week: TJ

Are you TJ's fur-ever home?

MACON, Ga. — On weekend morning's at13WMAZ, we're featuring a pet that can be yours.

This weeks pup is two-year-old TJ.

He is a medium sized, fully gown dog. He has also been fully vetted.

"He's really, really good at the shelter. He loves other dogs and he loves playing," volunteer for All About Animals Lisa said.

She said TJ is very sweet and does well during car rides.

Lisa said the best fit for TJ would be a family with older children because he has a lot of energy.

"He would be the greatest exercise buddy. He and I have been walking and walking and walking all morning and he loves it," she said.

TJ's adoption fee is $200.

"I think he would make a great addition to any family. Rescue dogs are so grateful. They are really the best. They're so thankful," Lisa said.

If you are interested in taking TJ home, you can contact All About Animals for more.