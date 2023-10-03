Petals, Flowers and More to move into 7th Street Salvage building

This comes after 7th Street Salvage decided to close it's gift shop in May.

MACON, Ga. — Petals, Flowers & More will be moving into the 7th Street Salvage building in August according to their Facebook post.

"After learning of 7th Street Salvage closing their retail shop, I felt drawn to reach out to the owners, Catherine & Brent Meyer. Over the past several years, they have created an amazing space for creators and artists to sell their work. We hope to continue what they have started at Second Street while adding our love of all things floral to the mix," the owner of Petals, Lynn Stevens, said in the post.

The plan is to keep many of the things people have come to love about 7the Street Salvage.

The owners of 7th Street said when they met Lynn she said “Why would I change something that isn’t broken? I want to keep as much as I can, and add all these good things!"

After that, they were sold.

Candles will still be sold and made in the building, the bakery will stay, the upstairs vendors will stay, and visitors can continue to buy the items you’re used to buying.

All this with the addition to getting the flowers people love from Petals. The announcement post says Petals has some new attractions planned for the move like a full-service plant bar!

"We feel this was meant to be, and we are so very excited to watch the next chapter unfold," the Owners of 7th Street Salvage Brent and Catherine said in the post.