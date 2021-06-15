Pete the Cat surprises readers at Macon libraries

Kids got the chance to take pictures and read a story with the famous book character

MACON, Georgia — Pete the Cat stepped straight out of his book for a group of kids at Shurling Library.

On Tuesday morning, the kids at Bread of Life Ministries Summer Camp got to take pictures with Pete and listen to instructors read "Pete's Big Lunch" by James Dean.

The campers did a drawing activity and received a toy at the end of their visit.

Middle Georgia Regional Library Marketing Coordinator Sylvia O'Bear says it's a chance for parents make their kids feel like things are normal again.

"This is an opportunity to get their kids adjusted back to life before COVID. It gives them a chance, of course, come to the local library and learn about what's happening for summer reading, but more importantly to be able to fellowship with some of their friends. They can find out what's going on at their local library," she said.

Pete the Cat is visiting each of the Macon-Bibb Library locations this week.

For more information on where Pete the Cat will be this week, click the links below: