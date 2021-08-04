Pete's plans to invest $18M in hydroponic greenhouse project in Peach County

It will be the company's first grow facility in the Southeast. They grow lettuce and other greens

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A California-based greenhouse grower will be opening its first Southeastern agriculture grow facility in Peach County.

According to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp, Pete’s is investing $18 million on an indoor controlled environment greenhouse.

“Agriculture is our top industry, and Pete’s will bring another game-changing, innovative, and sustainable indoor farming facility to Georgia as we continue to feed the world from the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp.

The company will be growing fresh greens, like lettuce and cress, and they say their hydroponic farming method will require 90% less land and water compared to traditional farming.

“Our goal with our new Georgia facility is to expand on our mission, helping to ensure that consumers in the Southeast have access to clean, sustainable greens that are grown close to home,” said Pete’s CEO, Brian Cook.

It will be located in the Robins International Industrial Park. The new Southeast operation will create 15 jobs and anyone interested in applying can go here.