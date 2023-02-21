Two pets die in house fire in Houston County, homeowners escaped without injuries

Chief Chris Stoner said prayers are with the family as they begin their recovery and mourn the loss of their family pets.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia — Two cats died in a house fire on Plateau Drive, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner.

Stoner said the family was able to safely exit the home before the fire department arrived on the scene but the two cats were unable to escape.

Four stations from the Houston County Fire Department and a Centerville Fire Department crew worked to extinguish the fire. When crews arrived 50% of the home was heavily involved with fire coming from the roof.