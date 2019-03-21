Phil Collins is coming to the Atlanta area!
The prolific hit-maker will perform his Still Not Dead Yet LIVE tour September 28 at the Infinite Energy Area in Duluth, Georgia.
It's a long time since the “In the Air Tonight” singer appeared in Atlanta; according to setlist.com, the last show in the area was his appearance at the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXIV and we can't find any other records of shows here.
To get tickets, log on to philcollins.ontouraccess.com to for the verified fan sale on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at www.infiniteenergycenter.com. Ticket prices range from $54.50 to $279.50.
The A-Scene: Atlanta's entertainment scene
RELATED: Calm down! B2K's reunion tour is still on...we think