Is your phone overheating? Here's how to prevent it from happening

Both Apple and Samsung agree that about 95 degrees is the highest temperature your phone should be in.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've spent time outside in the Charlotte area lately, you might've received a warning on your phone that it was too hot to use. Did you know heat is the No. 1 killer of smartphones?



According to the Wall Street Journal, temperatures higher than thatcan risk damaging your phone's battery and its ability to hold a charge.

So what can you do?

Try removing your phone case while it charges. Rubber and leather cases trap heat easier than others. Also, look at your phone's settings and disable fast charging. This feature seems like a great idea for boosting your battery in a rush, but it can be counterproductive because it heats up your phone and makes the battery life shorter over time.

