'They can see they've been through something': Macon photographer documents COVID-19 survivors

Photographer Matthew Odom is putting together a photo essay on Central Georgia's COVID-19 survivors

MACON, Ga. — Matthew Odom is a premier photographer who lives in Macon. His schedule stays filled up as he crosses the country working with major companies and news organizations.

Recently he's taken time out of his schedule to dive into a project close to his heart; photographing Central Georgia's COVID-19 survivors.

"One of the main reasons I've done this project is I've got a lot of friends who contracted COVID," he said.

Some of us may never know what that feels like to fight, to worry and to ultimately survive coronavirus.

"It's almost a state of depression because you're isolated," Odom said.

He knows what he's talking about; he battled and beat COVID-19 himself.

He figured he could bring coronavirus into focus by highlighting survivors the best way he knows how -- using his camera.

"I felt having to put a face with someone you know creates that bond with COVID," said Odom.

Zach Williams battled the virus for 16 days. It was just over two weeks that felt like a lifetime.

"He said at one point he didn't think he was going to make it," Odom recalled.

"I spent a night in the hospital because of shortness of breath. It was just a surreal experience for me," said Williams.

Williams says he still has a hard time putting it all into words, but his photo signifies his story. His victory stance over the virus.

"We're here to tell about it, we're here to be with our family and friends," he said with a smile.

Each person in the project gets a framed print; something solid and tangible to mark a time when normal life felt miles away.

"They can look back and they can see they've been through something. They've actually fought a battle that people are succumbing to," Odom said.

He's photographed about a half a dozen people here in Central Georgia and he has plans to add about 20 more to the photo essay. He says after the pandemic is over he wants to have a show.