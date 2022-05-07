2nd 'Picnic at the Park' offering food trucks and family fun in Macon

The event, which was first held at the park in May, will feature food trucks and a Kid's Zone.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation department is inviting Central Georgians to an afternoon of fun, food, and activities this Saturday.

The second Picnic in the Park event will be held on July 9 in Carolyn Crayton Park. The first event took place in May.

Kalyn Collins is a senior administrative assistant and special event coordinator with the Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation department.

"We want people to come out, enjoy, bring their family," Collins said. "I just want people to come out and enjoy community, enjoy the beautiful park we have in Macon."

The food trucks that will be featured at the event include A&K Concessions, Big K’s Grilling LLC., BurgerIM, Cuban Island Café, El Pilon Dominicano, Fon’s Food and Catering, For Foodies Only, Gourmet Goodie Box, Guitarras Mexican Grill, Small's Big Taste, and Streetz Eatz.

The event will also feature Jail Creek Farms Winery and local breweries for adults, as well as PeeWee Bakery Sweets, Kona Ice, Shiver Shack Shaved Ice, and Macon Water Ice for dessert.

The Kid’s Zone will include a foam pit, water play games, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, and a planting project hosted by the 4-H office.

Trombone Love will return to the event for the second time to provide musical entertainment.

There will be a large tent set up at the event, but Collins recommends that people bring pop-up tents for shade.

Collins said the event should highlight the many uses of Macon's Parks and Recreation department.

"We are more than just the Cherry Blossom Festival here in the park," Collins said. "We do things as a community and as a department as well."