'Picnic in the Park' hosts 4th Food Truck fest in Macon

It happened on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Carolyn Crayton Park.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's Picnic in the Park Food Truck Festival returns!

The festival offered a variety of different foods, from a wine truck from Jail Creek Winery, to frozen treats from Macon Water Ice, and burgers and other finger foods.

There was also live music provided by Trombone love, and a Kid's zone with bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course.

"This will be our fourth Food Truck Festival, and we're so excited to keep doing this for our community," says Recreation Director Robert Walker. "This is a great way to support local businesses while enjoying our park and giving families a fun event where they can spend time together."

Antonio and Aleisha Martin says this is their first time checking out the festival.

"I hope we get like a lot more food trucks, cause I would love to eat a lot more. Yeah just being a foodie, we enjoy just trying different stuff," they said.