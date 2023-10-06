5th annual Picnic in the Park kicks off at Carolyn Crayton Park

People walked around the park and visited various food trucks, drink stands, and vendors.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon gathered in the sunny weather on Saturday for the 5th annual Picnic in the Park.

People walked around Carolyn Crayton park and visited various food trucks, drink stands, and vendors.

A& lemonade was selling refreshing lemonade, shaved ice, and cotton candy. If you wanted something a little savory though, Big K's Grilling was serving up ribs, chicken, pork chops, and more, right off the smoker.

This is Big K's third year participating in Picnic in the Park, and they say their whole family gets involved.

Owner Necourtney Holloway says that seeing all the other food trucks come together helps her thrive toward her goal of eventually owning a food truck or restaurant, and gives her a sense of community.

Dozens of other Food Trucks were around the park, including Queen Pretzel palace, Jail creek Wine Slushies, The Basket Case Southern Seafood, Street Eatz, and more.

In addition to the food, there was also live music, and even a foam pit for the kids to cool off in!