Piedmont Healthcare plans to purchase Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside

MACON, Ga. — Two hospitals in Macon will soon be under the ownership of Piedmont Healthcare.

According to a news release, Piedmont signed a purchase agreement with HCA Healthcare to acquire four hospitals in Georgia, two of which are in Macon – Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside.

The deal is pending regulatory approval, and the target closing date on the deal is July 31.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Piedmont,” said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare has instilled a high standard of care into these facilities, and we are proud that they have trusted Piedmont to continue this legacy.

The release says Coliseum Health System includes two acute care hospitals: Coliseum Medical Centers with 310 beds, including an inpatient behavioral health facility, and Coliseum Northside with 103 beds.

The other two hospitals that Piedmont is acquiring are Eastside Medical Center in Snellville and Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville.

