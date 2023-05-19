Piedmont Macon hosts Stroke Stroll to honor stroke survivors

May is National Stroke Awareness Month.

MACON, Ga. — Piedmont Macon gave folks an opportunity to honor people who have survived a stroke. They put together a ‘Stroke Stroll’ to celebrate survivors. According to the CDC, nearly 800,000 people in the US have a stroke each year and strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in the country.

This month is also National Stroke Awareness Month and Thursday’s event offered information on the risks of strokes and how to help prevent them. The event also provided stroke survivors advice on getting back into their homes and communities.

“All of the staff, all of the therapists, everybody we're all here to get everybody back home, doing the things they like to do, the things they love to do. In the meantime, we're trying to educate the whole community on the risks of strokes and how to prevent a stroke.” one of the event organizers said.