MACON, Ga. — One family in Macon rang in the new year with a little bundle of joy.

The Piedmont Macon Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 4:06 a.m. on the morning of January 1.

According to Andy Drury, Piedmont communications specialist, the baby's name is Journi, and her mother is Trayonnah Roundtree.

Journi weighed 6 pounds and 1 ounce when she was born.