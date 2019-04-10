PERRY, Ga. — For the second year in a row, you can enjoy the birthing barn at the Georgia National Fair.

Baby cows and pigs come into the world in a building that sits diagonal to the clock tower.

One little calf is already ready to say, 'Hi.' His name is Elbert. The staff gave him an "E" name because he came early before the crowds got to see his birth.

A team of veterinarians are always in the building to help the mothers along.

Julie McPeake with the Georgia Department of Agriculture says folks have different reactions to seeing the cycle of life.

"We have some pretty good photos of people's reactions," she said with a smile. "You've got your 'oohs' and your 'ahhhs' and your 'ehhhs,' but that's a natural process and it's a very unique process that most people aren't able to see and witness."

You can get a push alert when a birth happens by downloading the Georgia National Fair app.

