Pigs and their trainers got to strut their stuff Saturday morning at a hog show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

Kids of all ages from Pre-K to seniors in high school came out to show off their swine.

Dozens of pigs were judged on body fat, muscle mass and how the trainer presented them.

Jackie Duke says he's been showing pigs since he was in the sixth grade, and now he loves sharing the experience with his kids.

"It's a wonderful experience," Duke said. "It's a family bond that you get to spend time together, you get to teach your children how to grow livestock, how to meet new people, how to build relationships and about showmanship and sportsmanship as well."

The winner got a cup, a belt buckle and a small money prize as well.

